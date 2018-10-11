How Tech is Spreading into the Irrigation Industry

What people don’t understand about irrigation in farming is it’s not just a domestic issue but a global issue. The global market is huge for brand new irrigation technology.

There are lots of expensive technological options, but for the average small farmer, they’re far too expensive. Take Africa as an example. It’s estimated that only 2% of the potential for irrigation technology has yet to be exploited.

New Technology for Irrigation Bunnings

The impact of irrigation pipe bunnings is huge because they’re durable pipes that easily transport water across farms. They also require little disruption to install and maintain.

Technology is changing this tool because the plastic is becoming more durable, with various new polymers being used in their construction. This is also driving down prices of existing bunnings, therefore making high-quality irrigation bunnings more accessible to farmers across the world.

Sensors to Monitor Water and Nutrients

A big consideration regarding irrigation is efficient water usage. Older irrigation systems will operate until manually switched off. This requires farmers to be diligent and intelligent to make sure they don’t cut the system off too early or too late.

But technology is changing and now sensors are available in the soil to monitor the water content of the soil and the nutrients within.

When the correct limits have been reached, the irrigation system saves water by reducing its output or turning itself off completely.

This technology is making farms much more efficient than ever before.

Automated Farms

Farmers often see themselves limited, in terms of growth, because of the cost of employing further labor. It’s common for farmers to have to work incredibly long hours simply because they don’t have the funding to expand.

But automated farms could change all that. This also includes automated irrigation. The irrigation industry could see peak efficiency and minimal labor input with the introduction of a range of automated technologies.

However, farmers must know this could be a long way off as the technology is currently much too expensive for many farmers.

New Smartphone Technology

The concept of the smartphone is talked about frequently. Forget about turning your TV off or controlling your thermostat remotely.

That technology could be coming to irrigation systems everywhere. The ability to use the sensors detailed above together with smartphone control could change the game for irrigation efficiency and sustainability.

Smartphone control is relatively cheap to implement and could be one of the few technologies that poorer areas of the world could take advantage of soon.

Last Word – The Environmental Cost and Better Yields

Water wastage is having a huge environmental cost on communities across the world. These new technologies will make irrigation a more efficient and productive process.By carefully controlling irrigation usage, in accordance with the policy of precision farming, yields could be greater and the cost on the environment lower.

The constant advancement of this technology also puts pressure on the high costs associated with irrigation. These technologies could very well change the world.