After-School Coding Academies Help Kids Gain Practical Skills

Now that a new academic year has started, students and parents are beginning to settle into a routine that will no doubt include homework and extracurricular activities ranging from sports to music to drama. Here at Launch: Code After School, we hope the weekly routine will allow time for supplemental academic learning in computer science, as well.

Most of us at Launch have built our careers on coding, so it’s hard to think about our coding academy as a place that provides “supplemental” learning. But unfortunately, despite mounting evidence of the importance of computer science, it is still not regularly taught in schools as part of the core curriculum. According to a recent Gallup survey, only 25 percent of K-12 schools in the U.S. offer courses that include programming and coding.

We believe learning how to code is an essential skill every child should be able to obtain in the classroom in the same way he or she is able to study foreign languages, math, English and science. If coding isn’t offered in your child’s classroom—or if it’s offered in a very limited capacity—consider enrolling her or him in an after-school coding academy like Launch.

Here at Launch, we offer once- or twice-weekly hour-long sessions after school where kids will learn how to code. Students will work through self-paced modules and then apply their knowledge to create a unique project using and building on skills they learned to make authentic computational artifacts. Our modern, state-of-the-art learning center is bright, clean and welcoming, providing a stimulating and pleasant environment. In addition, our dedicated and experienced educators and engineers are always on hand to offer support and instruction.

The demand for computer science skills has never been greater. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook projects that, over the next ten years, software developers, web developers, computer and information research scientists and other computer-science experts will be much more sought after than professionals in most other fields. So, as adults and as parents, it’s incumbent on us to do what we can to expose our kids to these academic areas that will one day qualify them for challenging, well-paying jobs.

