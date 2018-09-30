Building A Team That Gives You Confidence (Psst… It’s Not Just About Recruitment)

Surrounding yourself with a winning team is arguably the most important task that any entrepreneur faces. When you ace this aspect, there’s no doubt that the employees can become your greatest asset by far. However, your leadership is crucial.

Boasting a team that fills you with confidence should be top of the agenda. Here’s how to make it happen in five simple steps.

Ace the recruitment process to hire only the best candidates. Creating an application process that naturally separates the best from the rest is crucial. Meanwhile, you should also learn to analyze personalities as well as skill sets. After all, it’s pointless having a worker with the talent if they do not boast the drive and work ethic to unlock their full potential. Whether you have an internal HR department or wish to use an external recruitment firm, getting this part of the process right is vital.

Keep them motivated. It’s one thing to know you have a capable team, but knowing that they will stay productive is another altogether. Provide a water cooler and a coffee machine . Invest in team away days and other bonding opportunities. Show them that there is a pathway to promotion and reward them for good work. When the employees can see that you care and know that there is a personal incentive for continuing to work hard, they will. In turn, productivity levels should soar.

Invest in creating consistency throughout the company. This can range from staff uniforms to smart document solutions . Any investment that guides them towards providing the output you crave is worthwhile. If nothing else, this actively reduces the likelihood of errors creeping into the productivity. This enhances the company image while actively encouraging better results in a host of areas. For similar reasons, you may even want to create a sales script for your employees to use.

Give them the confidence to use their initiative . You’ve hired the best candidates due to their experience, expertise and personalities. Therefore, it’s vital that you tap into those talents. While employees should adhere to the company ethos, stifling the creativity of your marketing team, for example, would be crazy. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses in business. When each individual is allowed to make the most of their positives, success is virtually assured.

Gain help from the customers. Client feedback can be used to benefit the business in many ways, and the approach to customer care is one of the best. If you ask them, people will tell you where the team is succeeding and failing in terms of interactions. Whether the shortcomings are due to poor staff attitudes or your inability to provide the best facilities, you can fix the issues. Nonetheless, this is only made possible after you’ve gained the opinions of your clients. They’re the ones you need to keep happy.

The support of a winning team is what can take your innovations and turn them into a winning business. If that doesn’t make your business journey a little smoother, what will?