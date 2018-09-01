3 Technologies of Telemetry You Need to Know About

Big data. It’s all the rage. We collect it, manipulate it, and let machines learn from it. Over the past 10 years, the practice of using data to drive decisions has exploded across all industries, and the world is thirsty for more. Universities across the country, nay the world, are abuzz with research in data analytics and processing, hoping that big data will solve the world’s most pressing issues, or maybe just generate a little revenue. But have you ever stopped to think about where all of this data is coming from? Does something have to collect it, right?

One of the most common technologies used to collect massive amounts of data is called telemetry. Telemetry systems collect data from hard to reach or remote locations. Still sound a little abstract? This technology surrounds us. From transponders in cars that track tolls to sensors that collect weather data in the middle of the Arctic to systems that monitor manatee migration, telemetry technology is used for a wide variety of our data collection needs. This data is being used in a wide variety of industries, from aerospace to insurance.

New to telemetry? Don’t worry, it is not going anywhere soon. More and more users are being developed every day, so now is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with the capabilities and technology that make telemetry systems possible. Lucky for you, I am here to give you a quick rundown of how it works and technologies you need to know about.

1. Advanced data collection systems

I already mentioned that telemetry data is being collected all over the place, and that trend won’t stop. Take the “smart grid” for instance. This is an innovative solution to our current energy woes. The idea is that as we develop cheaper methods of off-the-grid power production (i.e. home-based solar arrays) we can integrate these into the current energy infrastructure by monitoring energy consumption patterns. During high energy consumption periods, we can switch on those off-the-grid power sources to help supply the required energy and turn them off during periods of lower consumption.

This sounds like a great idea, but it all hinges upon our ability to collect the necessary data to monitor these patterns. That is where telemetry technology comes in. These systems can collect consumption data from every household on a particular grid and analyze it to predict consumption spikes before they happen, meaning the grid stays one step ahead of its users… that’s why they call it smart.

Unfortunately, it is not so cut and dry. The massive amount of data required to generate accurate predictions brings with it the problem of noisy data. Thankfully, commercial off the shelf systems designed to automatically remove noise from telemetry data have been developed by companies like NetAcquire. That means higher quality data and, therefore, higher quality predictions. These same systems can also interpret a wide range of signal types that might come from a variety of sensors installed to monitor

If smart grids are not enough to get you to quit your day job and spend the rest of your days on telemetry, maybe aerospace systems are. Telemetry is vital for aerospace applications. For instance, when we send a satellite hurling through lower earth orbit, telemetry systems provide information about the satellite to its operators. This is no small task for something traveling at hundreds of feet per second around the globe, but have no fear; best-source selectors, or systems designed to automatically determine the best source of data whether it be from a ground station in Chicago or one in Shanghai, ensure that quality data is delivered to the operators. Best of all, it can do it in near real time.

2. Easy to use displays

So, we have the data and it is flawless. But what do we do with it? How do we make sense of and communicate it in a meaningful way to our boss or our little brother? This is a daunting question when the data consists of millions of points, but just as new uses for telemetry data are being created, so too are data management interfaces. The MissionView data display is one example of an incredibly user-friendly graphical user interface. It allows the user to generate graphs from a library of preprogrammed templates and is easily configurable for more sophisticated applications. This software even allows the user to analyze the data in real time, ensuring that the satellite operator can recognize issues early and address them before they become catastrophic. Most importantly, this software is free, throwing the doors wide open for telemetry newbies to leverage the technology in novel ways and innovate without having to spend time or money programming their own user interface just to understand the data they are collecting.

3. Telemetry over IP

Anyone who has spent time in freshman year chemistry knows that working in teams is a pain. One of the biggest challenges with collaboration is trying to share data. That is why Telemetry over IP is so valuable. The system consists of several servers; one server collects and converts telemetry data to Ethernet packets. It then distributes them over a network connected to other servers that convert the data back into their original signal types. That means that anyone with a computer and a network connection can remotely access the data in real time. That’s right, no more emailing your partner a massive .csv file that your Gmail will most certainly deny. No more passing around the external hard drive hoping the pirated movies don’t spread the virus to everyone else computer. It’s like the cloud for telemetry, and it sure to enable collaboration and innovative solutions like we have never seen before.

Maybe you are a telemetry expert, or maybe you have never heard the word. Either way, take note of these technologies. They are sure to change the way we understand telemetry, big data, and possibly the world.