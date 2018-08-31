Cut Downtime Costs by Scheduling Preventive Maintenance

Every minute a machine is not working leads not only to a significant loss in monetary value but also the loss of output, expensive maintenance costs, safety risk and loss of quality. Manufacturing facilities lose up to 800 hours of production due to downtime annually. If you can’t rely on your machinery and equipment to work suboptimal during scheduled production times, then you’ll suffer more significant costs.

This is why it is critical to find the right way to mitigate and monitor downtime in production. CMMS Solutions like Preventive Maintenance will help you keep your equipment well conditioned at all times and save you from wasting precious production hours by automating PM scheduling, so work is assigned to the right technician at the right time.

Importance of Preventive Maintenance Scheduling

If you are looking to cut downtime costs in manufacturing, then, PM or Preventative Maintenance is non-negotiable. The primary aim of this CMMS solution is to maximize machinery & equipment performance by ensuring their smooth running and safe operation for as long as required, without unexpected breakdowns and costly failures.

Preventive Maintenance involves basic servicing tasks like weekly checks, oiling parts, changing filters and other regular maintenance tasks that can be carried out by operators. PM is also capable or predicting when equipment is likely to fail by analyzing the number of run-hours. Getting such information allows you to schedule repair/replacement services in time.

Different Ways to Set Up Preventive Maintenance Schedules

With the right CMMS software, you can quickly set up and manage automated PM schedules in any of the following ways:

Date Based – Schedule PM on specific days, weeks or months. You can schedule maintenance tasks every Friday, the first Monday of every month, quarterly or once a year and so on.

Meter Based – Depending on the equipment you are using, you can set Meter based PM schedules on the millage covered or batch schedules for units produced. For example, an engine will require an oil change after every 3000 miles covered or a machine will need replacement parts after every 3000 units produced.

Relative Task – You can begin new maintenance work when another work is completed. For example schedule, a pick-up task after a packaging task complete. Scheduling Preventive Maintenance tasks this way will ensure an efficient workflow as one sub-contractor finished their work; the next sub-contractors begin their responsibilities.

Setting up the maintenance management system software according to your needs will immediately begin to reduce your downtime costs due to fewer equipment breakdowns and efficient coordination between different departments within your facility. Your equipment will always be in top condition, and you will save costs on repairs.

Need Preventive Maintenance Software? Here is one you can use

Limble CMMS is a highly rated and trusted CMMS software in the market. It provides smooth and manageable PM scheduling using features like:

– Automated PM scheduling

– Automatic Push/email notifications

– Easy-to-use PM Schedules dashboard

– Automatic updates in the asset’s maintenance log among other features.

Try it out for free today.