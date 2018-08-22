Kitchen Faucet – An Impression of Style

A kitchen faucet isn’t just a faucet, it should be a bold expression of personal style. It is surprising that many people do not consider this important fact when buying this important home fitting. In fact, there are there are several kitchen faucet designs on the market today.



That means that rather than settling for the first faucet that tickles your fancy, you should seek a fixture that perfectly suits your personal taste and complements your kitchen décor while also earning you compliments for your amazing style taste.



General Kitchen Faucet Styles

1. Modern Style

This is the top option for those seeking the trendiest styles at the moment. Within this category, you will find faucets will all kinds of design elements. Some are strangely shaped, or brilliantly crafted depending on where your artistic tastes lie. But all in all, they are not exclusively made for modern kitchens, as many modern kitchen faucets will work perfectly in traditional kitchens.



2. Classic

People are not done with the classic kitchen faucet design just yet. There is a touch of authenticity about them that makes them the perfect choice for genuine design purists. Some of these designs are hand-forged, and their custom appearance is a major draw for many shoppers. Obviously, they go best with a kitchen that features a classic look.



3. Contemporary

Most people go for contemporary faucet designs. For most people, the contemporary design look gets their style desires met. Some features in these faucets include pull-down and pull-out sprays and minimalistic physical designs that consume less space.



4. Vintage

This class of faucets is best identified by the unique finishes involved. In this category, you will find faucets that have oil-rubbed bronze, and copper for a vintage look.



5. Industrial

Yes, there are kitchen faucets that have the capabilities of industrial faucets. In general, these faucets are more functional as they offer better reach and heavier water flows. That is the one thing that truly sets them apart.



Kitchen Faucet Finish Styles



1. Chrome

Chrome looks good, and it is also cheap. Faucets with a chrome finish are also quite appealing to many, as they go well with modern kitchen designs.



2. Black Matte

Some people just love the black matte finish, and there are kitchen faucets to satisfy this unique design taste.



3. Oil-Rubbed Bronze

This finish ensures that you get a taste of rustic, modern, and classic style in your kitchen faucet. Despite looking elegant and classy, the finish is also easy to maintain.



4. White

White is a great finish to have on a kitchen faucet, especially when it goes well with your overall kitchen theme.



5. Stainless Steel

Stainless steel is a go-to faucet option for many people. It offers amazing aesthetic appeal and great value for money. It is very hard to go wrong by choosing this particular faucet design.



6. Brass

Brass comes in many forms, including polished, brushed, satin brass, and solid brass. These faucets have a touch of glamor that many people find perfect for their kitchens.



7. Antique

An antique finish makes it seem like your faucet has had years of use and hence plenty of wear and tear. The antique look makes your kitchen look and feels rustic.



Kitchen Faucet Design Styles

1. Bridge Double Handle Kitchen Faucets/Two Holes

This faucet is installed across a “bridge” that is attached to two handles. Some versions come with a side spray. For many people, this is the best kitchen faucet design style there is.



2. Single Handle Kitchen Faucets/Single-Hole

As the name suggests, this has a single handle. As with the double handle faucets, this version can also come with a side spray.



3. Widespread/Three Holes

Essentially, this is a bridge double handle kitchen faucet, except that the “bridge” is hidden beneath the countertop so that three holes instead of two are made on the countertop.



Kitchen Faucet Spout Styles

1. Straight

This is a muted design that offers better functionality with regard to reaching.



2. Shepherd’s Crook

The unique design looks intriguing, and it also adds some reach to the faucet for improved functionality.



3. Articulating

The faucet features many joints that make the faucet more versatile with regard to reach.



4. Gooseneck

This design outlook is simple and yet elegant, working well with most kitchen décor styles. It is also incredibly popular.





The Future of Kitchen Faucet Style

The future promises more kitchen faucet design styles than the past or the present have already awarded us. At the time, designers are already playing around with designs that feature LED lighting.



There are even faucets that come equipped with thermostats that can regulate the heat in the water flowing through them. But in the meantime, above are some of the best kitchen faucets on the market at the moment with regard to design.