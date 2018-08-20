Everything You Need to Know About Geogrids

Are you thinking of using geogrids in your next infrastructure project? Geogrids are simply geosynthetic material and this is made from polymers. They are widely used in the Civil Engineering industry and have a number of great functions that they can be used for. If you want to know more about geogrids, what they are and why you should use them, be sure to carry on reading.

What Exactly Are Geogrids?

As mentioned previously, Geogrids are a geosynthetic material made from polyester polypropylene or polyethylene, which are polymers. Civil Engineering applications widely use them as they provide tensile geogrid reinforcement of soil. They are open grids that allow the soil to go through the openings and then the two materials will interlock, resulting in composite behavior. They are also commonly used in the construction of steep slopes and retaining walls.

What Does the Geogrid Do?

The main function that Geogrids are most commonly used for is reinforcement. There are two different types of Geogrid that you can get for reinforcement which is either uniaxial or biaxial. Uniaxial provides strength in one direction, while biaxial provides strength in every direction.

Why Use A Geogrid?

Geogrids are incredibly popular as they provide lots of benefits to projects, with the biggest advantage being that they can increase the speed of construction and reduce the amount of soil that needs to be taken away or added to a site. Georgrids are commonly used to increase how much land can be used in a particular site which it does by constructing steep Greenslopes or walls. They are also used to enable construction of roads with poor ground conditions so that there is not as much fill needed to construct the road. The design of geogrid reinforcement soil means that you can essentially cut the costs of your project without compromising on the quality. There are three different types of Geogrids that you can use which are punched and drawn, coated yarn and then those made using a laser.

What Type of Geogrid Should I Use for My Project?

There are many different factors which will determine what type of Geogrids should be used in a project. If it has to be used in a uniaxial way, then you will need to take a look at the height of the slope, the soil parameters and the surcharge loads. This is all needed to find the correct geogrid for your project. However, if the Geogrid is being used in a biaxial way then different information will be required. You will instead need to know the CBR of the subgrade, the axle loadings and the size of the granular fill to be used.

Now that you know a little but more about Geogrids, you can decide whether or not this will be a good investment to make in your next engineering or construction project.