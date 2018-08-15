When Do You Need A Disability Attorney?

When most people think of disability they see wheelchairs, hearing aids, guide dogs, white canes or crutches. They think of the disabilities that are clearly visible. But not all disabilities are quite so readily visible and as such those that suffer from them tend to spend a lot of time suffering in silence. They can be shamed out of seeking a proper diagnosis, discouraged from pursuing treatment, treated dismissively by their employers or find their condition made light of by friends and co-workers. Needless to say, the stress, anxiety and depression that come with such outcomes can go a long way in exacerbating some conditions.

Living with a disability is challenging enough but when you don’t get the support you need it can make your life miserable. Even for conditions where there is a plethora of technology available to help you, it can be extremely frustrating when your circumstances don’t allow you access to it. If you feel that you’ve been unfairly treated as a result of your disability a disability lawyer can be tremendously helpful. If you have experienced any of the following you may need to pick up the phone and call one today.

When your disability insurance claim is rejected

If you have made a claim for a disability insurance which is rejected it can be extremely upsetting. While your doctor may have a pretty good idea of what evidence needs to be submitted to support your claim it is not always as comprehensive or compelling as it needs to be. A disability attorney can help you to appeal a claim denial and ensure that your secondary claim gets the result you need.

When your disability is hard to verify

Some conditions are difficult to verify and when making a claim on your own, it’s easy to fall short of the necessary assessment criteria. Psychological conditions such as anxiety, depression, stress and substance issues can be particularly hard to verify. A disability attorney can assist you in making sure your disability is properly verified.

Your employer does not recognize your disability or meet their ADA obligations

It’s a sad fact that many employers are more concerned with the bottom line than the well-being of their employees. If your employer fails to recognize your disability, doubts its authenticity or fails to meet their obligations under the ADA an attorney can intervene on your behalf. Likewise, if they fail to make adequate provision or provide a provision that is inappropriate for you they can help you to get the help you need.

If you’re an employer and want to ensure that your disability policy is fair, equitable and legal

Finally, a disability can help ethically aware employers to shape their policies and procedures to ensure that their employees rights are protected. When employees know that their employers have their best interests at heart they are happier, more productive and more likely to reward you with their loyalty.



However, you’re affected by disability, seeking legal counsel can be a vital first step toward a fairer future.