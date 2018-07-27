How Technology Has Changed How We Move and Explore

Ah, technology. It feels like it’s had an impact on just about every aspect of our lives, and indeed it may only be the wild lands of nature where technology’s touch has truly yet to be felt. It’s especially curious to think about how technology has transformed how we travel and move from A to B on a daily basis. We can take for granted just how difficult this way in the olden days! So let’s take a look at how tech has influenced how we travel.

Exploring the Sites

It’s almost impossible to think about how people traveled before the invention of the smartphone. For starters, how did they find anything? Put your phone away, and you can be one street away from your destination and still be lost. Your smartphone removes that problem. With the same device, we can also take photographs. Selfies and the like sometimes get a bad rap, but at least they’ll provide memories of happy times when we’re all older!

From A to B

If you wanted to explore the ruins of Rome in 1850 then, well, let’s hope you were born into a wealthy family who could afford to send you there. Not so long ago, traveling was the reserve of the rich and famous, and that’s about it. Now, thanks to cheaper technology, many more of us can afford to fly across the globe and explore. On a daily basis, too, tech has changed how we move around. You can liven up your commute by getting a hoverboard from a site like Gizmo4sale, or feel completely safe as you drive around in your modern car (which has bags full of awesome safety features). Whether it’s making it safer or simply more fun, tech has touched our daily travels in positive ways.

Staying Safe

It’s hard to imagine just how unsafe New York City was just a few decades ago. No-one would walk through certain parts of Manhattan, which is today considered to be one of the safest metropolitan areas in the world, in part thanks to ubiquitous technology. In new areas, our tech can divert us away from danger zones and call for help should something go wrong. That’s a massive difference from the pre=tech travel days when traveling could be akin to taking your life in your hands.

The Planning Process

It’s not just when we’re traveling that tech helps, either. It’s an integral part of the planning process, too. Now, you can travel the world via google maps, and plot your travels every step of the way. You can search for the best deals on flights and hotels. You can read updated recommendations from locals across the globe. It has, in short, changed everything. Some say the magic and mystery of traveling is compromised when so many of the details are known before leaving your home, but you can also that it provides a richer, more nuanced traveling experience.

How will tech change our travels in the future? We’ll just need to see.