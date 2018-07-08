4 Security Threats You Can’t Ignore In Your Business

If you want to keep your business network and your website safe, sooner or later you will need to invest in security software and services. Without adequate protection, your company will be vulnerable to various attacks, and if you don’t back up your information, you will have to pay the high price to get it restored or retrieved. Below you will find a list of four security threats you should never ignore.



Image viaCreech Air Force Base

Internal Fraud

If you have employees, you might be doing your best to make them feel valued and appreciated. However, you might come across workers who have financial problems and cannot see any other way than selling your information to a competitor to make money, or skim on your bills. This is why it is important that you carry out regular background checks and talk to your network administrator to set up security levels to prevent internal fraud in your company and the financial loss it causes.

Malware

Malware can come from emails and software that are downloaded from unofficial sites. Make sure that you are using safe sources for your software, by checking out https://securitygladiators.com/best-torrent-sites/. If you don’t trust your employees to act responsibly, you might want to restrict their access level, so they cannot download anything without your permission. However, you will also need to get your computers checked for malware regularly. While there are several software available, they don’t produce a hundred percent results, so you might want to talk to a professional.

Missing Security Updates

If you don’t have a network or IT administrator in the company, chances are that nobody is taking responsibility for installing the security updates and preventing the latest computer security threats. It is important that you download the new security release updates of your operating system, after backing up your files, as soon as possible, so you can stay protected.

DDoS Attacks and Hacking

Operating a website is like having a shop front on the internet. If anything happens to your shop, you will fail to make money, DDoS attacks can take your site off the internet, and you will also lose any content that you haven’t backed up. Once the hackers have gained control of your website, you will have no access and might have to pay a ransom to get the pages up and running again. Install security software on your host and ask your hosting provider for information on backups and recovery. Hacking can also occur due to the lack of web security. This is why it is crucial that you choose the right host and software. If your site gets hacked, you will not only lose money but also your reputation, as your sensitive information might be made public or sold.

Business owners should make sure that they have adequate security software installed on their computers, networks, and website hosts. You can prevent financial and reputational loss by taking precautions and talking to a cybersecurity professional about the potential threats.