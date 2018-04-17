A Glitch In Your System: How Tech Is Disrupting Your Sleep



Pexels

When was the last time you had a good night’s sleep? You might have considered lying down in bed with your laptop a good thing, but the tech is having a detrimental impact on our quality of sleep. Yes, there is still a lot of research being done on sleeping all of its forms, while sleeping too much is just as bad as having too little sleep, we’re seeing more about technology and what it’s doing to our bodies. So, what is it actually doing to the detriment of us all?

It’s making us uncomfortable

One of the most common habits of people now is to climb into bed with our smartphones or laptops, and just idly pass time until we’re ready to go to sleep. This is a very poor habit to have, not just because of the fact that the blue light emitted from your phone is impacting your body’s ability to produce melatonin, but the habit of filling your bedroom with technology is what is causing you to have difficulty switching your brain off at night. The best solution is to get rid of every item of technology in your room. If that is too difficult to begin with, you need a blue light app. https://www.lifewire.com/ has a list of blue light apps that can help. You also need to consider exactly what your bedroom is like. For example, if you have too many distractions, as well as an uncomfortable bed, it’s important for you to make your sleeping space more comfortable. https://www.mattress-guides.net/ has a list of the best mattresses that can help aid a more comfortable night’s sleep. Because tech, combined with a lack of comfort in the bedroom stops our brain doing what is called “synaptic rejuvenation”, essentially cleaning out the detritus, it’s hardly a surprise that we feel so groggy!

It’s stressing us out

If you use your smartphone in bed, and you go through social media commonly, anxiety, and the Fear Of Missing Out, are two of the most common symptoms people are complaining of now. The Fear Of Missing Out, notably, is something that many active users of social media can suffer from. Because we are seeing the edited highlights of other people’s lives, it sparks our brain off into thinking about a million different things. As a result, it’s hardly surprising we can’t go to sleep! Feeling stressed and anxious, in turn, stops us sleeping deeply, and the whole cycle will begin again when we go to sleep tomorrow night. Really, the only solution for us to function properly, and to sleep well, is to get rid of tech in the bedroom. There are those people who say that they need the television on in the background to help you fall asleep, but as life goes on, it’s these little issues that can contribute to stress and anxiety. Tech is a great tool to make our lives easier, but it doesn’t seem to help us when it comes to having a good night sleep. There is only one exception to the rule, the Sleep Cycle app. But, make sure you’ve got a blue light filter and airplane mode switched on!