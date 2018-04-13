Three Reasons to Consider Purchasing a Motorbike

Are you a motorbike fan, but have never taken the plunge and actually bought one yourself? Often when you own a car it can be a struggle knowing whether it’s worth it to own a bike as well, but there are actually a few great reasons for doing so. If you’re on the fence, here’s why you should go for it!

You Could Save Money

A car might be essential for your daily life. Perhaps you have a family that needs to be driven around, even simple tasks like going grocery shopping will require trunk space. You might need your car for work, or a million other reasons. But often, we all do lots of shorter everyday journeys that a motorbike would be better suited to. If you’re popping out to see a friend by yourself, running an errand or doing anything else that doesn’t require you to haul items or passengers then a motorbike is perfect. Not only will you be able to get around more quickly (since bikers can skip past queues of traffic) but it costs much less to run. You can even save money on the costs of having your newly purchased motorbike delivered to you, as companies like Shiply car transportation also deliver motorbikes. It will cost you less on fuel and is ideal for the types of journeys where you really don’t need to take the car.

It Could Be Safer

You might have put off buying a motorbike due to worried loved ones claiming that they’re unsafe. However contrary to popular belief, riding a motorbike is actually safer than driving a car. A lot of this comes down to bikers being more cautious, they’re attentive to the road and less likely to take risks. Plus on a motorbike you have better vision and the ability to hear on the roads. Of course much of this comes down to you, always take proper precautions and build up your confidence on smaller roads first if you don’t have much biking experience.

It’s Fun and Exciting

We’re all very good at getting things done- we go to work, look after the kids, run the home and tackle all of our responsibilities. But how often do you do things just for the fun of it? Biking can be a fantastic hobby, it’s something that done properly is fun and exciting as well as perfectly safe. It’s a chance to attend meets, socialise and meet people with the same interest as you. If you’re looking for a new hobby or something fun to do in your spare time then this could well be it. Lots of events are run on social media where groups of bikers travel from one destination to another, and arrange all kinds of meets.

You do have the added cost of buying and insuring a motorbike, however this will be far cheaper than the costs of a car. And if you know you will use it often, you could be saving yourself money in the long run.