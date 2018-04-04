7 Ways The Internet Has Made Education Easier In 2018

The use of technology within education has presented great controversy since it generates a strong debate about whether technology is actually a co-helper or on the contrary hinders the learning process. The accelerated increase in the use of technology within society has led to a proliferation within institutions (both colleges and universities) changing today’s education and the way in which students as teachers communicate and interact within the classroom of class.

How technology and education go hand in hand?

The importance and benefits of the use of technology in education cannot be ignored. Technology has revolutionized the way teachers teach and students learn, facilitating the way in which knowledge is transmitted and the way in which it is acquired. In addition, it has become a more fun and dynamic learning.

1. Technology as a learning aid

The digitization of education creates completely new possibilities. Learning material can be presented in a different and more exciting way, while at the same time you can combine theory and application in a playful way. A personal learning profile is created and in general, you can promote the weaker and stronger according to your needs. Online education is accessible to everyone and to some extent for free.

Only a decade ago the chalkboard was used, then it was moved to the acrylic board and now smartboards are being used. These boards allow teachers to teach and share knowledge in many possible ways. The audio-visual ability of computers, from PowerPoint presentations to animated software, is being used to present information interactively and dynamically. In addition, the use of projectors, microphones and speakers allow teachers to reach a massive number of students immediately. Also, students can seek professional help online and uses write my essay services for them to submit their essay project. Studies have shown that all these tools increase the concentration levels of students and lead them to improve the level of attention in front of the content.

2. Easy access to information through virtual technology

It is necessary to emphasize that the Internet has played a determining role in today’s education. Being an immense source of information, students see it as an effective tool to acquire knowledge. Not only finding all kinds of information quickly and easily but also acquiring specific knowledge through open virtual courses for all audiences.

In the field of education, the Internet opened another dimension, which has revolutionized the concept of traditional education, through the face-to-face education that today we know as distance education or virtual education. Now students do not have to have a physical presence in the classroom to be able to learn since they can take the class from the comfort of their homes. There are many educational initiatives that are taking the first step towards virtual education, companies offer virtual courses open to the public and most of them free.

3. Facilitate interaction between students and teachers

The Internet can increase collaboration between different classmates since it is very easy to establish communication and dialogue channels that allow us to work on a collaborative project. This interaction can also be made between the students and their teachers. Most blogs and web pages that publish valuable content are disseminated in Social Networks, that is why in this medium we can find information of the highest value that helps us in the preparation or preparation of class work. It will also help us to continuous learning since we can follow professionals who publish content every week and help us to delve into a specific topic. This makes these resources generate a collaborative library that many students can use and learn from it. It is true that today there is a lot of intoxication of information on the Internet, so it is very important that you learn to select only those contents that are most interesting or have the most value for your teaching process.

4. Social networks in the educational field and for learning

Learning like decades ago is not the same. Nowadays new technologies and mainly Internet allow an immediate access to sources of information that was previously unthinkable. But it is in social networks where the connections established between people would allow a better construction of knowledge.

However, social networks are often used very little for school and academic learning, even educational institutions are the sector that is most costing its introduction. It is mainly students in training at the primary and secondary levels who should develop skills to handle themselves in these environments. Despite this, more and more teachers open Facebook groups and use Twitter as a way to connect with students to deliver practical work and guide them pedagogically. In this way, students learn to use social networks not only for leisure. This shows that teachers are needed who are not prejudiced with the use of social networks in education and are trained to make an adequate use of the tool for pedagogical purposes.

5. Optimize the task of teachers through the educational platform

With all the time saved in school materials, teachers can focus on innovative learning opportunities that arise from using all the resources available on the Internet. Therefore, the classroom becomes a more student-centered environment and students have their space outside the classroom in which they learn and reinforce what they have learned in the classroom thanks to the educational platform. In addition, teachers can observe thanks to the analysis of the educational platform what students have learned best and what they have to improve. This information is very important for each teacher to know what materials should be deepened so that students learn the maximum, achieving academic success.

6. Build an educational community thanks to the Internet

The teachers can use the virtual space to build relationships with students. The online community that is created in the educational platform, achieve a fluid dialogue with students and at the same time help, students interact by sharing impressions and school content. These informal conversations outside the classroom bring a benefit to the learning process by becoming both students and teachers in members of an online educational community.

7. Have more information using the Internet

Through the virtual environment, teachers have access to information they have never had before. The educational platform allows teachers to integrate images, videos, PDF files, etc. And today it is very easy to access different resources and integrate them into educational platforms.