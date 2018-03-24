The Future Of Sleep Is Already Here

Do you constantly find that you have trouble sleeping at night? Perhaps you toss and turn until the early hours or maybe you just can’t find the perfect sleeping position. It’s possible that you lie awake while your partner might sleep restfully beside you. This can be irritating and have a major impact on your life. Without the right level of sleep, you will almost certainly struggle to function effectively through the day. But, there’s good news on that front. With fresh tech and developments, it is possible to get a fantastic night sleep by taking advantage of the latest tech and products on the market, paying attention to lessons from science. Let’s look at some of the awesome, exciting possibilities on the market today.

An Electric Bed

You might want to start by looking into an electric bed. Yes, we’re talking about a bed that you can plug into the wall. With this type of bed, it’s possible for the mattress to be adjusted underneath you to get the perfect sleeping position. For instance, some people sleep better with their head slightly elevated. With an electric bed, this is a distinct possibility and it’s one that we’re sure many restless sleepers will love.

You might be worried about the cost and while it’s true that this tech used to be only available for the rich and the famous, now anyone can get their hands on it with great deals online to take advantage of.



Now, That’s Smart

Of course, if you want to go one step further, you can explore the possibility of a smart bed. With a smart bed, it will adjust based on your sleeping patterns and preferences. So, for instance, you may generally sleep better if you sleep on one side. A smart bed will reshape itself to make this position as comfortable as possible.

It will monitor your sleeping pattern and adjust to it accordingly. That’s exactly what you want from your smart bed and the best part is that once again, this tech is already available on the market. It’s still in its infancy but we are working to the point when a bed will be able to tell you the best time for you to get to sleep and will even wake you up gently in the morning. Perhaps it will one day tilt to push you out when you ignore your alarm!

Custom Made For You

Yes, if you check out Sleep To Live mattress reviews, you’ll see that you can buy a mattress today that has been custom built to match you perfectly. Imagine lying down on a bed and finding that it brilliantly shapes your body. This is exactly what these type of mattresses provide.

A Communicating Bed?

Well, why not? We have a fridge that talks with you and a smart home control device in most properties these days. It wouldn’t be that far-fetched to think that a bed will one day say good morning and goodnight. Right now the closest we have to this is smart beds that are voice activated in hospitals but give it time and we’re sure they’ll be introduced into the home.