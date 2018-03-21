Flask vs. Django: Which Python Framework is Better For Me?

When you started making your first Python applications, you probably started with “command line applications.” Users will have to run scripts in a command prompt or shell and pass the input through standard input or arguments.

These were known as desktop applications, which were used in the However, this would take developers a long time to get their apps developed and make websites within a reasonable timeframe.

These days, it’s easier to transition to building web applications – the users will interact with the program through their web browser. There is a lot of boring and repetitive parts of building a user interface, backend logic and placing everything on the internet so that your users can view your app in their specified browser.

What is Django?

Django’s open approach makes it easier for Python developers to create web applications without having to make decisions on the infrastructure ahead of time. And, Django is used for database administration, templating, routing, forms, and more built-in add-ons to your network.

When you’re creating a website, you need to have a similar form of components, how to manage your website, how to upload files, and handling user authentication.

Django is Python’s high-level framework that encourages clean, pragmatic design and rapid development. Created by experienced developers, Django helps you focus on coding your app without having to reinvent the wheel.

Django’s template language was designed to help users feel comfortable and learn instead of using HTML, like front and developers and designers. But it’s very extensible and flexible that allows developers to change the template as needed.

What is Flask?

Flask was developed after Django’s framework in 2010. Its viewed as a micro-framework because it doesn’t require libraries to tools to fully utilize it. However, Flask does allow users to have control over how their databases are used and how to add them to their frameworks.

Flask is typically used for smaller projects and for learning. For beginners, we would suggest that you use flask as it has an easier interface and you can get used to python frameworks and need only one or two functions for your project. For instance, one project called httpbin was made using Flask and is useful in testing and debugging HTTP libraries.

Which One Should I Choose?

When it comes to the flask vs django comparison you should choose:

Use Django if you are focused on making a final product. Especially if you’re trying to make a straight-forward application like a blog, e-store, or a news site. Django offers a single way to complete projects in a simplified manner.

People like Flask due to its increased control. Unlike Django, you don’t have to use one way to create an application for your site. You’ll find it easier to route URLs and have more flexibility over Django applications.

Further Steps

As a developer, you need to find the framework that’s suited to your skills so that you can utilize it properly. With a flask vs django comparison, it all depends on what you want to do in your projects. No matter which one you pick, the framework has to be used to meet your end goals and make the best applications within a few minutes!

