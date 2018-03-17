An Idea Called Writing

Writing is considered as a form of expression in which different symbols and alphabets are used. In the absence of writing the world and the technological advancements in it would probably not exist. Language is the basis of writing which is the most significant invention in the history of humanity.

Apparently, it helps in expressing things and provide us with the signs and symbols that are then transformed into written expression. The does or the ideology, and some specific symbols are used to make the alphabets and them the written form of the language is derived from it. The rules and grammar are then compiled for the understanding of other people.

Evolution of Writing

The writing was invented in 3500BC because it was needed at that time. The inventions that the human history is credited rely on the invention of writing. The history and the concept of written words are significant. The writing styles have evolved over the course of time.

Writing today plays a central role in everything that we do. Based on the research outcomes of last 25 years convinces us that writing is fundamental to everything that we do in our professional and also in our personal lives.

Writing has changed profoundly in last 15 years. Writing used to be black and white on paper, from top of the page to the bottom and from left to right. Writing has now vibrant colors. It is full of all kind of images and sounds.

At present, we have so much at the figure tips that help us to do writing. It just not helps us in making corrections but also changes it in profound ways. Everyone is engaged in the new excitement of writing and what the written words can be and do to societies.

Role of Writing

The role of writing cannot be denied at any cost. People who attend school, college and university observe the role of writing and are considered as the most exciting years in ones’ life regarding writing. Writing is important in our personal lives as well. Wherever we go and whatever we do, we are going to be engaged in written communication about that work, such as, an essay writer, article writer, literature writer, academic writer, etc.

Importance of Writing

You can express things on paper that are harder to communicate otherwise. The attempt to understand who we are and what we are is a part of what makes writing important. It is essential for the people as a whole, that is, the country, the nation, the world and to the history. It is everything, it is our memory and stays with us longer.

It is probably the only enterprise that human beings can engage in. It transits death, time, place, and language. It is like a window on the world, not only for the world that is right now but for the world that could be in the future and what it was in the past.