Best Wireless Router 2018

In this 21st century, it has become nearly impossible to live without the internet. All around, we want to stay connected to the internet, and not even at home do you want to spend a single minute without being able to keep tabs with what is going on in the online world. It, therefore, means that you will need to have a convenient and reliable means of internet access and this is where Wi-Fi routers come into play. They are smart and convenient pieces of technology ideal for connecting to the internet at any time and from any place.

If you are in the market shopping for a wireless router, you will be amazed by the abundance of choices at your disposal. It even becomes confusing to take your time and choose the correct one, and in the process, you may end with a bad router that will not be particularly very important to you. We have gone out of the way to research and test various routers and below we present you with our recommendations for the best wireless routers for 2018-:

Netgear Nighthawk R6700

The Netgear Nighthawk R6700 wireless router allows you to have internet access in any place and it provides a very strong signal due to its beam-forming feature. It is the router you would love to have if you are looking for quick and easy access to the internet for playing your favorite games, watching movies or streaming Netflix shows. With its high-speed connection and the dual-band features, getting it will necessarily mean that you have a two side-by-side networks working concurrently for your convenience.

The router comes with the genie app that lets you have hands-free control from your mobile phone. Connecting new devices to the app is also easy since it uses QR codes to do so. The other notable features of the Netgear Nighthawk R6700 router include-:

Maximum speeds of 1750mbps

Dual band

Has a mobile app for ease of control

It has 4 LAN ports and 1 WAN port as well as a USB 3.0 port.

TP-Link Archer C1200

This is another router worth considering when you are searching for the best wireless routers in 2018. It is exactly what you need to enjoy smooth video streaming and online gaming experiences, as it will guarantee you the speed you need for convenient browsing.

The TP-Link Archer Router features a very compact design with a beautiful shiny back exterior and green LED lights that make it look very classy. With such a design, you don’t have to worry about the router gathering dust and dirt which may then damage it after a while. Also, with its three antennae, you will not have to worry about any coverage issues because the range is quite impressive.

The router features the dual-band technology, and as such, it guarantees you a maximum speed of 1200mbps, and if you get the 5G network, then you will enjoy speeds that are not comparable with most of the routers you might have known. This particular one is ideal for small homes and apartments where the connection is not needed for a large number of devices. Some of its notable features include-:

You can easily mount it on the walls

It is available at an affordable price

Has 4 LAN ports, 1 WAN port, and a USB 2.0 port

Operates on high frequencies

ASUS RT – AC3200

The ASUS RT – AC3200 is slightly bigger when compared to other routers in the same category as it features a total of six antennas – two on either side and four on the back. With the antennas, you are assured of optimal coverage, and since it is a tri-band router, it operates on both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz frequencies. It also boasts of a built-in management program which can be used to access various information regarding its use, such as the number of connected devices and users using the most bandwidth within the network.

One thing you may not find attractive with this router is that setting it up takes some bit of time because you have to connect it through three separate SSIDs and then configure it before you can start enjoying a stable connection. Some of its highlights include-:

1 WAN port, 4 LAN ports, 1 USB 3.0 port and 1 USB 2.0 port

LED buttons for turning on/off

Buttons for switching off the wireless radio

Comes with software for network diagnosis

Google Wi-Fi Whole Home System

Google is a leading tech manufacturer, and their Wi-Fi Whole Home System is one of the best wireless routers available in 2018. It is a nicely designed portable routers ideal for those with less technological skills. It means that using it is intuitive, with very few and basic settings and configurations. Once you buy it, all you have to do is download its app, then scan the QR codes on the Wi-Fi for it to prompt you to name the network and provide a password and you will be ready to go.

The app monitors the network regularly and runs a mesh test to ensure that your signal strength remains good at all times. The design of the router is simple, featuring a cylinder measuring 4.1” x 2.7” and it has a LED band at the center which makes it look cool. With it, you can attain maximum upload speeds of up to 117.83mpbs, meaning that you can comfortably stream 4K videos and play lots of online video games without the connection being affected in any way.

Linksys WHW0303-UK Velop Wi-Fi Mesh System

This is another powerful router that deserves mention on our list of the best wireless routers in 2018. It is a tri-band Wi-Fi system with each node or the mini towers being approximately 7.2” tall, with a tiny LED light at one of the top corners. Each node comes with a 2GB LAN ports, and on/off switch, a reset switch and a power jack.

The LED light at the top of the tower will change light depending on the state of the system. Red will show lack of connection, blue will indicate a connection while yellow will imply it is out of range. As such, all you need is check the color of the light and immediately know the status of your connection.

The Linksys WHW0303-UK Velop Wi-Fi Mesh System offers speeds of up to 400mpbs in the 2G network and 867mbps on the 5G network. It comes with an app to provide information such as the name of the network, any guest access, the number of devices currently connected, and the current download and upload speeds amongst others. The other features include-:

Guest networking

It is compatible with Amazon Alexa

Android/iOS app available

Has parental controls

Allows for device prioritization

Conclusion

In general, when choosing a wireless router, there are certain factors worth considering if you want to buy the best wireless router for your needs. The first thing you need to consider is the intended application of the router. For instance, are you buying it for online gaming, streaming movies or for general internet surfing? Secondly, you must consider the range as this will dictate its ultimate strength and the proximity from where you will be able to get a connection to the router.

Finally, you should consider the price of the router. With the changing technology, there is no need to spend a lot of money on a high-end router, yet more affordable ones with superior performance can come out any time. Choose a reasonably priced router with most of the essential functionalities you need.