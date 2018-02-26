If you’ve thought about creating your own cryptocurrency and you have a revolutionary new idea for a blockchain company, then you’ll need to create an Initial Currency Offering to fund your idea.

The general idea is that you attract investors by offering them coins. If they see promise in your idea, then they’ll send you money (usually in the form of Bitcoin or Ethereum). You can use these funds to set up your company structure, assemble the team, and lay the foundation for the next great blockchain company.

Once your business is successful and is adopted by the masses, then the value of your cryptocurrency token will go up exponentially. Your investors will see a massive return on their investment, and any tokens split between yourself, and your team will make you rich beyond your wildest dreams. Let’s take a look at how to launch an ICO.

Assemble Your Team

All great ICOs have a great team powering them. It’s impossible to do everything yourself, and trying to will mean that you aren’t able to give attention to all of the small details that are vital to your success.

The most important team members you need to select are your developers. You want to choose developers who can see your dream and know how to do all of the behind-the-scenes programming necessary to create a great cryptocurrency.

After you get your developers, you need designers. These people will make your idea look great. They are going to be the people that can visualize your ideas and convey them to the rest of the world.

Finally, you need promoters. You can have the greatest idea in the world, but if nobody knows about it, then it will never gain the traction it needs to be successful.

Make a Great Landing Page

After looking at various ICOs, most investors will go for the shiniest product. If you’ve got a truly great idea then you need to express your pride and confidence through a well-designed, easy to navigate website.

Write Your Whitepaper

All ICOs have a whitepaper, and they can make or break whether you receive the funding that you need. This serves to outline all of your business ideas and goals. Anybody who is going to make a significant investment into your ICO is going to carefully read your whitepaper. Your whitepaper should be informative, technical, and easy to read. It should also contain all of your token sale details, and a roadmap for your future plans.

Set a Launch Date

Once you’ve assembled your team and you have the full package ready to present, then it’s time to go live! Put your team to work, and promote your ICO on every outlet at your disposal. Make sure your token sale details are easy for investors to see, and set a launch date for your token.

If everything goes well, then you’ll have investment money pouring into your company. Then you’ll have all of the necessary capital to achieve the exponential growth that you and your investors hope to see.