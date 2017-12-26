Which Type of Vegan Protein Powder is Right for You?

We all know that protein is absolutely essential to your body’s daily functioning – in fact, it’s a vital part of your diet. Whilst whey protein powder has long been used as a dietary supplement, vegan protein is gaining increasing popularity on the protein powder market for the many benefits it has to offer. Apart from giving vegans a plant-based alternative to whey protein, it’s also suitable for those with an intolerance to dairy products.

Here are just a few of common types of vegan protein that you should consider when choosing the kind that’s right for you:

Hemp Protein

Hemp protein, being a complete protein, has all the nine essential amino acids that your body can’t produce on its own. The seeds are ground up and undergo minimal processing so whilst you get less protein per serving, it will contain more nutrients. Hemp protein has a mild, nutty flavour that makes it easy to mix with other ingredients in a shake or even sprinkled over a breakfast bowl.

Soy Protein

Perhaps the most popular source of vegan protein, soy protein comes from processed soy flour and is highly concentrated (it’s at least 90% protein). All non-protein components are removed, so it has a neutral taste that blends well with other ingredients. It also has a highly soluble consistency.

Brown Rice Protein

Over 80% of the starch in brown sugar protein is taken out, and when there is no added sugar, this source of vegan protein is quite low in carbs. Rice protein doesn’t contain any lactose or gluten which makes it an even safer option for those with allergies.

Pea Protein

When pea protein powder is made with field peas, it contains four times the protein than sweet peas. The starch and fibre are removed so that the protein powder is approximately 80% protein. Just like rice protein, pea protein doesn’t contain common allergens such as dairy, egg and soy – making it ideal for those looking for plant-based source of protein that is also allergen free.

