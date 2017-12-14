Droid Gaming:  5 of the Most Popular Android Games Available for Download

Mobile gaming has been on a roll these past several years, thanks to inspiring gadgets and enthusiastic developers. Android games, in particular, are at an all-time high, and despite still lagging behind iOS, the gap is closing fast.

If you’ve recently got your hands on a Droid and your fingers are itching to play a game, you’re undoubtedly spoilt for choice. Below are five titles that are leading the pack.

Crashlands

Crashlands took the world by storm when it was released in 2016, and many first-hand reviewers were quick to name it one of the best Android games ever made. Starting off with a space trucker that crashes on an alien planet, Crashlands enlists you to find out what is going on, build a base, collect crafting items and save the world from an intriguingly sinister plot. Its RPG elements make it tons of fun, and it contains many hours of content.

Crashlands has a price tag of $7 on the Play Store, which while not free, is reasonable for a game without ads and in-app purchases.

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

It’s been three years since Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, but it has held up outstandingly well despite the hordes of games that have been released since then. Essentially an online game, Hearthstone is much like Pokémon or Magic, where your job is to collect cards, build decks and battle other players with them. You can also use cloud saving via battle.net, which allows you to play on your PC or smartphone interchangeably.

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft is free with in-app purchases. New expansions come frequently, and that keeps the game fresh.

Pokémon Go

The pioneer of augmented reality gaming shattered numerous records when it hit the stores in 2016, and thankfully, the game has been getting frequent refresher updates. In Pokémon Go, the real world is your internet. Get ready to meet players in the flesh as you catch Pokémon, duel for Gyms and collect items in PokéStops.

Pokémon Go is free with in-game purchases. The updates add new Pokémon, limited-time events and new mechanics, all which continue to push the game to new heights.

Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire

Final Fantasy XV was a major critical and commercial success when it was unveiled in 2016 on consoles, so much so that it had to come to mobile. Developed by independent studio Machine Zone, the game puts players in the Final Fantasy XV universe and features a different story about the start of Insomnia as a kingdom.

A New Empire has characters from the original game that will guide you in establishing your own Insomnia, discovering magic, going to war and dominating the realm with your friends.

You can get Final Fantasy 15 for iOS/Android for free, along with offers for in-app purchases to improve your gameplay.

Vainglory

Vainglory is arguably the best MOBA game on Android. It features an extensive cast of characters and a traditional MOBA experience. Joining a team of three, a player will need to attack or defend three lanes against real people or bots. The performance is excellent, and you can unlock a myriad of characters for an even more far-reaching gaming experience.

You can download Vainglory for free with in-game purchases.

Conclusion

Android OS is a lot more going on for it besides gaming, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get remarkable titles. Give the games above a go. Your friends have probably already done it.