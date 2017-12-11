Top Technologies That Can Help You To Become A Healthier Version Of Yourself

A New Year is looming in the not so distant future, and you may have already started thinking of positive changes you can make for a healthier 2018. However, such a big change in a short amount of time can be difficult, hence why so many resolutions go unfulfilled and are forgotten about. If you are someone that constantly starts the year with hopes for a greater and healthier you, but always seems to have fallen short by the time the next New Year’s Eve party comes around, then this is a list that could particularly help you. Below are some technologies available on your smartphone that are a helping hand for you to reach your goals. (Please check with your GP before embarking on any new fitness journey.)

Fitness

Fitbit

This is a great one if you are someone that is setting yourself the ultimate health goals and want to focus on your diet, exercise and sleeping pattern. A Fitbit is a device you wear on your wrist every day, which connects to an app on your phone to keep track of your lifestyle, helping you to work towards the healthiest possible version of it. Stats will sync wirelessly, so once it is all set up, it won’t take up hours of your day inputting all the information collected. It will track the number of steps you do a day, as well as how many hours you sleep at night. It can even track any exercise you do through the day and how many calories it burnt by keeping track of your heart rate. Fitbit will help to encourage and build motivation for sticking to your goals by celebrating your daily accomplishments.

Map My Run

Running is a great way of getting your heart rate up, and working off some stress. If getting fitter is part of your New Year’s resolutions, you may want to consider getting an app like Map My Run. It syncs with the GPS in your phone to show you a map of your route and how far you have managed to run. This will help to improve your fitness by being able to set yourself a distance goal. The app will also keep track of your pace, speed, and calories burned. It will save all your runs so that you can look back at your work out history to see how far you have come and inspire you to keep pushing forward. It may even encourage you to sign up to a 5k or 10k charity run. Signing up with a friend could help to motivate both of you and make the whole experience a lot more enjoyable.

Diet

My Fitness Pal

This is a much cheaper, app version of Fitbit focusing on your daily calorie intake. You set yourself a goal weight, and MyFitnessPal will set up a calorie intake allowance for your day – which should you persevere and stick to, will help you to reach your goal weight. Losing weight is about calorie intake deficit, and this app helps you to accurately ensure you are able to lower the number of calories you intake slowly to sustain progression in weight loss. You enter everything you eat and drink that day into the database, and it will do the calculations for you. You can also keep track of what exercise you are doing, and calories burned will be automatically subtracted from your daily intake. This app also helps you to make sure you are drinking enough water daily – which is scientifically proven to aid weight loss.

Slimming World

If it is solely diet you would like to focus on and are working your way towards a healthy balanced diet and maybe want to lose a few pounds – Slimming World is a great option for you. You will be joining a whole community working towards the same goal as you, and be able to go to online weigh-ins where you will be rewarded with a certificate for every weight loss milestone you reach. The app will provide you with tasty, low-calorie recipes, and the best thing is you won’t have to cut anything out of your diet, making this lifestyle change a lot more sustainable. The app will also provide you with healthy options for all your favorite foods, and you can even treat yourself at the weekend. – something to look forward to after a hard working week.

Help To Quit Smoking

This is a very common, but extremely difficult New Year’s resolution to make. It is a little long to wait for “Stoptober”, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a whole lot of support available for January. You can download an app straight to your smartphone like “Smoke Free”, that has been scientifically created to help you quit. It will motivate you by showing how much money you have saved and how much life you have regained on your quitting journey. It will also inspire you by showing you how your health has improved since deciding to quit. Finding an alternative to cigarettes can also help to decrease your nicotine intake slowly, so you don’t have to go cold turkey. Nicorette patches and gum or looking on a website such as https://www.vapeshop.co.uk/ to see what vapes are available can help to decrease your nicotine intake over time and at a rate that is sustainable for you. Also, an E-cigarette or vaping device in your hand can help with more than just withdrawal symptoms – in many instances; it is not only the nicotine that people find themselves craving but the physical action of smoking. By using a device that mimics that action, it can help to ease into the transition, making giving up just that little bit easier.

Hopefully, this has given you a few options to think about when it comes to achieving your goals for 2018. Remember to get your friends involved to make it fun, and get involved with the communities surrounding the apps to get the support you need when you feel yourself losing motivation. Best of luck in achieving your health goals!