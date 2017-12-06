5 Ways How Field Service Management Software Enhances Operational Efficiency 

The Field service management industry is seeing a rapid growth and a substantial increase in its scope as more and more companies are adopting this software for increasing operational efficiency. There are various ways in which field service management software proves to be of immense help to the modern enterprises.

1. Digital data management

The first thing that the Field Service Management software does is to eliminate the use of paper. More often than not, companies find it very difficult to handle reams of paperwork which has a tendency to get misplaced easily. Digital and automated processing of data help in storing important information in one place. Data remains secure. It is easily accessible and organized so the staff can find the information they require without any hassle.

The Field Service Management software facilitates the process of billing and payment collection. Everything is done online. Even the customer’s signature on the receipt of a particular product is taken in digital form. The company representative just needs to carry a smartphone or tablet in order to find all the information regarding a particular product online.

2. Workforce tracking



The Field Service Management software comes with GPS connectivity which allows the manager to track the vehicles taken by the employees for providing field service. This real time tracking helps in time management as the manager is able to allot tasks to the employees according to their job status which is uploaded on the online portal of the software. Important information related to all the employees can be found in one place.

If there is a delay or an emergency that a staff member reports from the field, the manager can immediately resolve the matter by allotting the task to another employee who is in a nearby location. This increases the efficiency and speed of task completion. The number of staff that is required in the field also gets reduced because less number of people can do more work in the same time. Knowledge of the shortest and best route to a particular destination helps the staff to reach the location on time and complete the work quickly.

3. Meeting compliance requirements

Every industry has its own set of standards which the companies have to meet. The audits which are conducted from time to time require the company to maintain data in an organized manner. The Field Service Management software provides an online portal where all the data related to the company can be stored in a tabulated form. This makes it very easy for the company to present the data for inspection.

Maintaining accounts becomes hassle-free with this software. The rules of compliance also keep on changing. If a company is not aware of these changes, it can find itself in trouble. Once again the Field Service Management software comes in handy. The software regularly updates the rules that the company needs to follow. This helps in better compliance.

4. Effective co-ordination

The Field Service Management software is accessible by all the employees of a firm. The data which is uploaded by one department is visible to all the other departments as well. There is no need for any exchange of information. Scheduling and dispatching of assignments also becomes very easy for the managers as they get the real time status and location of the employees.

Assignments can be allocated with just a swipe of the finger. The staff receives automatic notifications. There is improved coordination between the field operators and the back-end staff. The work gets completed in a short period of time and company can take on new assignments. This enables growth in terms of sales and increases the productivity of the staff.

5. Customer relationship management

It is often seen that companies require a separate Customer Management software to handle queries and with the customers. However, with the installation of the Field Service Management software, there is no need for an extra CRM software. The FSM software contains all the data related to customer purchases and previous interactions. The customer service agent can get all the data with a click of the button.

Even the technicians who provide field service are able to pull up all the details of the customer they are supposed to meet next. This helps the technicians to serve the customers better. Even the customers are happy with the kind of response they get from the company employees.

These are just a few aspects of the field Service Management software which enhance operational efficiency. The scope of this software is going on increasing with time to include things like artificial intelligence and much more. In order to have an edge over the competitors, it is important for companies to adopt this new technology as soon as possible.