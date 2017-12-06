Why the Traditional Fixed Network is No Longer an Option for Big Business

It doesn’t take much to convince larger businesses to go with an Internet Protocol Virtual Private Network (IP VPN) or Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS). This is especially true in light of the fact that businesses lose around $400 billion to hackers every year, with an additional $170 billion spent on cybersecurity. It simply does not make sense for businesses to communicate and handle sensitive information over the open internet, but fixed networks are also no longer viable. Here’s why business owners should consider the switch.

Consider the Communication Requirements

Businesses have a tough time keeping up with technology, but there are still those instances where a voice on the other side is critical. With an MPLS or IP VPN, businesses have the opportunity to incorporate all their communication needs into one easy-to-handle system thanks to the flexibility. What makes these options all the more attractive, is the quality of the connections which traditional fixed networks tend to struggle with.

The Opportunity for Growth

The connection between various locations is the deciding factor of whether to remain on a fixed network or not. However, the right mixture of IP VPN or MPLS will undoubtedly add value to any business with multiple locations as it incorporates all the complexities of staying connected. Setting up the network may at first seem tricky, but with the right framework in place, the choice is not between A fixed network or not, but rather whether the business is utilizing an IPVPN service or MPLS. As long as the business communication network stays up to speed with the rest of the world, it allows further opportunities such as expansion. Adding a new user to the network is far simpler than the traditional options.

All the Goodies in the Bag

Gone are the days where businesses had to rely on various service provides to sort out their connectivity. Think telephone, fax, internet, and more. With the right IP VPN or MPLS, businesses have all the essentials at their fingertips. This allows them to integrate all their communication without the hassles of having too many service providers. What’s great about these services, is that they can be encrypted in order to ensure a smooth and reliable – not to mention safe – flow of information. The right combination of service providers add value, too many spoil the broth.

A thorough needs analysis of the business requirements will allow business owners to easily decide whether to connect their various locations through IP VPN or MPLS. There are advantages and disadvantages to both, but one thing is clear and that is that the fixed network is a thing of the past.