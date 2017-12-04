The 5 Top Addicting Apps

It’s always a good time for fun and games. Gamers are spoilt for choice with an incredible variety of addicting games. These include a fascinating selection of action-packed titles, mystery-laden adventures, shooter-style games, brain games and more. Our countdown of the 5 top addicting games begins with Words with Friends 2 available at the Google Play Store.

Words with Friends 2 – powered by Zynga and available to Everyone Words with Friends 2 is a word game available on Android smartphones and tablets. With a rating of 4.3/5 from 18,681 reviewers at the Google Play Store, it’s a top option for players looking for a little mental stimulation. Players can advance their word skills with the solo challenge on their mobile devices. You can also team up and collaborate to form winning combinations.

The interactive nature of Words with Friends 2 allows you to enjoy weekly challenges where you will earn various rewards and coveted badges. It’s possible to boost your game and enjoy an incredible 50,000 new words being added to the dictionary. There are lightning rounds, solo challenge modes, and a set of unique badges that you can compete for.

Bubble Shooter – A Pop and Play Game!

So, what’s Bubble Shooter all about? This classic arcade-style game is a household favorite for fans everywhere and it ranks as one of the most addicting games on the market. It is ranked as one of the best bubble shooter games at the Google Play Store, and for good reason. You simply match 3 bubbles to pop and rack up points along the way. It’s impossible to get bored playing this game – it’s so much fun. Great for guys and gals, and rated E for everyone, Bubble Shooter is an exciting attraction for Android players.

There are some terrific features built into this game including the ability to drop 10+ bubbles instantly to acquire a bomb, fireball functionality when you burst 7 bubbles in a row, and a colorblind mode. With a rating of 4.3/5 from almost 244,000 players, this is the real deal in fun-filled action.

ICEY

Is that a chill I feel in the air? Here is an action-packed game with some amazing HD audio-visuals. If you enjoy special effects, and all of us do, you will love the features, attack combinations, and unique abilities inherent in ICEY. Meter out damage to your enemies and score mad points in the process. The game was developed by X.D. Network and is rated E for everyone. It features a two-dimensional side-scrolling action format with a ubiquitous voice that tells you what’s going on at any time. Industry aficionados consider it a meta-game where you follow the speaker’s directions throughout. You must find out the truth in ICEY and that’s precisely what this game will reveal.

Final Fantasy Dimensions II

Final Fantasy is an adventure game that needs no introduction to fans around the world. Final Fantasy Dimensions II follows on in the same mold, with many lovable and memorable characters coming back for an encore. You will find this game riveting to the max; it is a unique story and the action is tailored to mobile devices with world-class action-packed adventures and stunning visuals. In true Final Fantasy format, you will be blown away by the animation, story, and gameplay. The game was developed by Square ENIX Co, Ltd. It is a role-playing game (RPG) suitable to everyone. However, it costs $14.99 to buy. There have been a limited number of installs (1000 – 5000), and it was updated on November 19, 2017. The game features multiple races, characters, and eras. The storyline is what makes Final Fantasy so enticing. Join heroes Aemo and Morrow as they travel through time in search of allies to save the world. You will have the power of the crystals, and a variety of magic skills to combat chilling enemies.