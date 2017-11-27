5 Things About the DJI Mavic Pro You Should Know Before Purchasing

The DJI Mavic Pro’s compact size gives it a clever design.

The DJI Mavic Pro’s wings can be folded to its sides and underneath it, and its rotors can be folded in so that they slip alongside the bottom of the drone. Design-wise this is a great advantage – the whole drone weighs just under 700g, which makes it a lot easier to carry. The DJI Mavic Pro’s remote is also comparably smaller than other models and unlike previous remotes, it has an LCD screen in the center that allows you to fly it safely without using the DJI app.

It’s very stable in the air and can even be flown without a remote

You’d be impressed to know that the DJI Mavic Pro is the first DJI drone that can be flown without a remote by switching to Wi-Fi mode and using the DJI Go app. This creates a lot of conveniences because you get to carry less gear on short trips.

Just like the DJI Phantom, the Mavic has the same downward-facing optical flow sensors, allowing the drone to see the ground below it. With this vision, the Mavic can stay stable even in difficult conditions. It also has a new feature called “Tripod Mode” that makes flying indoors a lot easier.

You need to remember to focus on your subject, unlike the Phantom.

Whilst the Phantom models have automatic focus, they don’t allow you to clarify a single subject within a broader landscape. When you’re using the DJI Mavic Pro to take pictures, you need to remember to choose the part of the image that you’d like to focus on, otherwise, the image will come out blurry. As long as you do this, the images will be nice and crisp.

Compared to other consumer drones, it has the longest range.

Although it’s smaller than other consumer drones, the DJI Mavic Pro delivers a clear video stream from a greater distance – up to 7 km away. However, when experimenting with the Mavic’s range, it should be noted that it does have smaller motors and rotors than other DJI models and may struggle when pushed to its limit.

It has a great camera, obstacle avoidance and gesture control

The DJI Mavic Pro has a camera and gimbal that are similar but smaller than the Phantom, as well as a field of view that’s also smaller. It has forward-facing optical sensors that are the same as the Phantom 4 which enable it to detect obstacles and avoid collisions. The gesture control also works the same way for both models. All you have to do is wave your arms to have the drone frame your face and take a picture.

Interested in grabbing a DJI Mavic Pro?

