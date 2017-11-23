Over the past few years, we have seen a significant change in how business marketing takes place across the world, and the correct use of today’s technology has the ability to give businesses the distinctive competitive edge in the marketplace they need among a number of businesses flogging the same product or service. From printed mailing bags for companies posting goods to their clients to printed tissue paper used to impress clients, here’s how technology is changing business marketing:

Customisable Goods

If you’ve ever received a pen through the post, a coaster or even a mini notepad, it will have probably had a logo or telephone number to call positioned somewhere visible to the eye. Custom printed products allow businesses around the world to market their brand, without having to do almost anything. Maximising your brands potential can cost as little as £0.59 for one printed cotton tote bag! Or, for those on a stricter budget, £0.15 for a curvy ball-point pen.

Social Media Marketing

Social media really can help your business grow, and technology is helping break the digital barrier. While the process of getting started on social media may be a little slow and disheartening, providing you know your audience, the use of social media can easily be integrated into your marketing efforts. Social media is no longer just about creating amazing content, though. An increasing number of businesses are using social media as a form of customer service. It’s fast, convenient and an efficient way of communicating.

Email Marketing

Another way technology is changing business marketing is with email marketing campaigns. Not only is email marketing targeted and increases brand awareness, it’s much cheaper than sending hundreds, if not thousands, of newsletters to your customers every month! Plus, because email marketing can help your business grow, reaching a larger audience has never been easier. In addition to this, with email marketing, businesses can record how many people open their email and set up tracking option links.

Do more, with less

These days, content marketing is just another essential part of business marketing. While content marketing was once a few words on a page, technology has revolutionised content marketing trends across the world, as well as how we stand out amongst our competitors. Plus, content adds value no matter what business you are or industry you operate in, which is why it is vital to ensure your audience get something back from the experience!

Improved SEO

Search Engine Optimisation, otherwise known as SEO Marketing, involves actions used to increase the visibility of a website on the search engine result page, whether it be Google, Bing or Yahoo. These days, businesses that have a website, blog or online store rely on good SEO strategies to grow their business in order to meet goals and objectives. Apart from increasing traffic, SEO is ultimately one of the most cost-effective marketing strategies available on the market because it specifically targets users who are looking for your services and products online.