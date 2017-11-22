Apartment Living is the Future: Why High-rise is the New Dream

With house prices constantly soaring and populations growing rapidly in major cities, apartment living seems to be the way of the future. Our busy, fast-paced lifestyles have meant that the dream of owning a house in the suburbs is transitioning to feature a high-rise building instead.

In addition to these factors, it helps that apartments these days offer a broad range of benefits that you don’t have in a traditional house. From lobbies that rival expensive, five-star hotels to communal pools and gyms, people are increasingly gravitating towards apartments.

Here are just a few of the reasons why this is happening in your city.

Apartments offer unique lifestyle and affordability options

Apartments tend to create more of a community feel than houses do since you’re in the same building with anywhere from a handful to hundreds of other residents. Most apartment complexes also come with communal outdoor areas which are great for relaxing and socializing. Additionally, since apartment living is generally concentrated in city centers, there’s always something happening right on your doorstep. Not to mention the transport and shopping convenience that living in close proximity to a city would offer.

Most notably, apartments are usually significantly cheaper than purchasing a house, making the lifestyle more accessible to a broader cross-section of the community.

Major maintenance and amenity convenience

Apartments tend to have a lot less maintenance work attached to them than houses do. Green spaces tend to be smaller and more basic; often times, professional maintenance staff are paid for using strata fees and they handle all the gardening and upkeep. No mowing and cleaning mean that you get to save a lot of time and energy.

In addition to maintenance convenience, apartment complexes often come with facilities such as pools, roof decks, entertainment rooms and gyms, but some newer developments will even offer pet-sitting, laundry, childcare and car washing services. What better way to meet neighbors and make the most out of the place you live?

Security and peace of mind

Unlike a conventional ground house, an apartment offers a lot of security. At the very least, you’ll need a key to get in through the security doors, but some newer developments offer concierge and keycards, similar to a hotel. Access to lifts and amenities is also limited to residents only, and many apartment complexes are monitored by CCTV. Whatever your reason for wanting that extra security, apartment living can offer you that peace of mind.

