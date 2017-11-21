7 Easy Ways to Make Your Home Energy Efficient

Invest in solar energy.

Investing in solar power is one of the most efficient ways to make your home as energy-efficient as possible. Solar energy is a source of power provided by the sun using photovoltaic (PV) cell technology that turns the sun’s rays into usable energy. The major benefit of using solar power as an energy source is that it doesn’t produce the emissions that contribute to global warming, and it’s relatively low maintenance. .

Switch to fluorescent lights.

Fluorescent lights are a quick and easy way to make your home instantly more energy efficient. They last 8-12 times longer than incandescent light bulbs, and whilst they cost more initially, they’re better for your wallet in the long term.

Start using rainwater collection systems.

A rainwater collection system means making use of a resource that would’ve otherwise been wasted as run-off. You can water your plants, wash cars and windows, and focus on any other watering needs. Purchasing a water collection system is always a possibility, but making your own is also pretty easy to do.

Adjust your windows.

Windows are a serious source of heat loss in your home – even when they aren’t open. Replace aluminum frames as they let heat transfer easily with vinyl frames that are more resistant. Having double or triple-paned argon gas-filled windows will keep the heat in whilst letting the cold out when the argon acts as an insulator. Alternatively, tinting your windows will work in a similar way, but if the cost puts you off, installing blinds also does the trick.

Get rid of old appliances.

Replacing older appliances will go a long way in saving you money and most importantly, creating an energy efficient home. Newer models are generally designed to be more energy efficient and better for the environment, even after they are disposed of. When you’re shopping for new appliances, make sure you look out for Energy Star certified appliances as they are considered to be the most energy efficient.

Get your home insulated.

Investing in insulation is a great way to keep your home at a comfortable temperature. It’ll help keep your home cool in the summer and warm in winter, whilst reducing your energy bills n the process.

Get in the habit of switching off appliances that are not in use

Getting rid of habits that aren’t energy efficient means you’ll reinforce your home’s energy efficiency in the long term. Simple things like getting used to switching off lights and appliances that aren’t in use will make a big difference eventually. The best part? It won’t cost you a cent.

Keen to get your home as energy efficient as possible? Learn more about the benefits of solar power with Solar Naturally.